Hindalco shares jump 4% after Q2 EBITDA beats estimates; CLSA retains buy

Hindalco Industries share price jumped 4 percent intraday on November 11 after CLSA retained buy on the stock.

The global research firm has maintained buy on the stock with target of Rs 270 per share. It is of the view that Q2 EBITDA beat estimates driven by better aluminium and copper profitability. Lewisport sale remains in focus, the brokerage said.

The stock was trading at Rs 200, up Rs 7.70, or 4 percent at 11:09 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 201.00 and an intraday low of Rs 192.45.

Hindalco Industries on November 10 reported a 60.2 percent fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended September 30 due to one-time impact of Rs 1,398 crore on account of the divestiture of the Lewisport unit of Aleris.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 974 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Hindalco Industries Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

However, the company's revenue from operations during July-September quarter rose to Rs 31,237 crore from Rs 29,657 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its results were driven by a strong performance by its wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis, and India aluminium business, supported by higher volumes and better product mix, lower input costs, stability in operations, and cost saving initiatives. "It is heartening to see a sharp recovery of demand to near pre-Covid levels in India aluminium and copper businesses. Novelis too sees a similar rise across segments, except for aerospace," Hindalco Industries Ltd Managing Director Satish Pai said.

