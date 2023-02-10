Hindalco Industries stock slides after Q3 profit plummets 63%

live bse live

Hindalco Industries' shares were trading 2 percent down on February 10, a day after the company reported a 63 percent drop in profit for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

At 11.40 am, Hindalco Industries was trading 2.08 percent lower at Rs 435.10 on the National Stock Exchange.

On February 9, the Aditya Birla Group company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,362 crore, down 63 percent year on year (YoY) from Rs 3,675 crore. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent from Rs 50,272 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit and revenue were hit due to a below-par performance by its US-based subsidiary Novelis. However, higher volumes and steady operational performance across India operations helped overall performance.

“Though the India aluminium upstream business EBITDA came under pressure from the surge in input costs and lower realisations, this was partially offset by higher volumes,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

“Novelis witnessed unprecedented inflationary pressures, unfavourable foreign exchange rates and lower shipments; this was partially offset by higher pricing and a favourable product mix," Pai added.

Pai said that despite the hits of this quarter due to external factors, the long-term story remains positive, backed by a strong balance sheet and a resilient business model.

Hindalco’s consolidated net debt to EBITDA stood at 1.60x as of December 31, 2022, against 1.62x as of December 31, 2021.