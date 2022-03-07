English
    Hindalco Industries share price gains 5% after Jefferies maintains buy, raises target

    In the last three months the share price rose more than 45 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
    Hindalco Industries share price jumped 5 percent intraday on March 7 after research firm Jefferies maintained the 'buy' call and raised the target price to Rs 700 from Rs 660 per share.

    The research firm also raised the FY23-24 EPS by 5-11 percent on higher aluminium prices.

    Hindalco Industries should be a beneficiary as bulk of coal comes from Coal India at below-global prices, it added. The Novelis outlook remains strong amid structural tailwinds in packaging and autos, Jefferies said.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 12:57pm, Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 612.90, up Rs 29.50, or 5.06 percent, on the BSE.

    Related stories

    Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, has kept the 'buy' rating on Hindalco Industries with a stop-loss at Rs 550 and the target at Rs 660.

    The stock had spent a lot of time below the Rs 550 level. On the decisive break of Rs 550, the stock is set to move towards Rs 660 in the near future, he said.

    On Friday, the stock corrected at Rs 580 after hitting a high of Rs 619. As the trend is strong, we need to buy on each of the major support with a stop-loss at Rs 550, Chouhan said.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 618 and a 52-week low of Rs 305.40 on March 4, 2022 and March 25, 2021, respectively. It is trading 0.83 percent below its 52-week high and 100.69 percent above its 52-week low.

    In the last three months the share price rose more than 45 percent.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hindalco Industries
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 01:13 pm
