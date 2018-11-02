App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco Industries rises 5% on strong Q2 show

The company's revenue including Utkal Alumina was up 5 percent at Rs 10,833 crore against Rs 10,313 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindalco Industries rose 5.7 percent intraday Friday after company reported 54 percent jump in its Q2FY19 net profit at Rs 725 crore against Rs 470 crore in Q2FY18.

The company's revenue including Utkal Alumina was up 5 percent at Rs 10,833 crore against Rs 10,313 crore.

EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) up 5 percent at Rs 1,922 crore versus Rs 1,825 crore. However, margin remained flat at 17.7 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 283.95 and 52-week low Rs 192.50 on 05 January, 2018 and 23 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.49 percent below its 52-week high and 26.13 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:58 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 242.80, up Rs 11.75, or 5.09 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 02:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.