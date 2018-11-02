Hindalco Industries rises 5% on strong Q2 show

Shares of Hindalco Industries rose 5.7 percent intraday Friday after company reported 54 percent jump in its Q2FY19 net profit at Rs 725 crore against Rs 470 crore in Q2FY18.

The company's revenue including Utkal Alumina was up 5 percent at Rs 10,833 crore against Rs 10,313 crore.

EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) up 5 percent at Rs 1,922 crore versus Rs 1,825 crore. However, margin remained flat at 17.7 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 283.95 and 52-week low Rs 192.50 on 05 January, 2018 and 23 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.49 percent below its 52-week high and 26.13 percent above its 52-week low.

At 13:58 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 242.80, up Rs 11.75, or 5.09 percent on the BSE.