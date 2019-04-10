Hindalco Industries falls nearly 3% as operations suspended at Jharkhand plant

Shares of Hindalco Industries fell nearly 3 percent intraday Wednesday after company suspended operations at its Jharkhand plant.

There was an incident in the red mud (bauxite residue) storage area connected to the alumina plant situated at Muri, Jharkhand, on 9th April 2019. The incident involved a spillage in the red mud cake storage area, company said in its release.

As a precautionary measure, operations have been temporarily suspended to assess the situation.

Preliminary investigations indicate no material impact on the surrounding environment or to property.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the spillage. Four persons with minor injuries have been treated, and one contract workman is missing. This incident is not expected to have any material impact on the company's performance, it added.

At 10:36 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 216.30, down Rs 0.45, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.