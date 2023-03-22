Hind Zinc to turn net debt from net cash after Rs 11,000-cr dividend payout: Analysts

After the latest dividend payout amounting to Rs 10,985.83 crore, Hindustan Zinc will turn net debt to net cash, as per the calculations done by analysts at CLSA.

As on December 31, 2022, the company’s consolidated gross investments and cash and cash equivalents were Rs 16,482 crore as compared to Rs 17,807 crore at the end of September 2022.

Total dividend announced by Hindustan Zinc for FY23 thus far stands at Rs 75.5 per share, implying a cash outflow of $3.9 billion (close to Rs 32,000 crore). "Following the fourth dividend, the company will turn net debt from net cash," CLSA said in a note.

Moneycontrol News