 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

High passenger traffic, dip in oil prices continue driving aviation sector’s profitability

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Dip in the number of weekly flights is likely to aid passenger load factor of the aviation sector amid a rise in traffic.

Domestic passenger traffic in March is likely to rise by 9.4 percent on month to 132 lakh, comfortably surpassing pre-COVID levels, JM Financial said.

Higher passenger traffic and a fall in crude oil prices in recent months continued to aid the aviation sector’s profitability. The trend is likely to have continued in January-March of this year, according to a report by JM Financial.

Domestic passenger traffic in March is likely to rise by 9.4 percent on month to 132 lakh, comfortably surpassing pre-COVID levels, JM Financial said in the report. During March 2022, the number of passengers who boarded a flight was 106.2 lakh, according to data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Greater passenger traffic in March is likely to culminate into higher passenger load factor, which could continue aiding the performance of companies such as Indigo, Air India, and others. Passenger load factor (PLF) is an indicator that measures the percentage of available seating capacity that is filled with passengers in an airline.

In February, Indigo’s PLF increased by over 5 percent on month, while that of Air India’s rose by nearly 2 percent. The trend is likely to have continued in March as well.