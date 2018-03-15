App
Mar 15, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HG Infra Engineering up 8% on EPC order win worth Rs 187cr

The company has been declared L-1 by Ministry of Road Transportation & Highway, New Delhi for new EPC project for upgradation to two lane with paved shoulder configuration from Kundal to Jhadol in the state of Rajasthan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 8.6 percent intraday Thursday on winning EPC order worth Rs 187.1 crore from roads ministry.

The company has been declared L-1 by Ministry of Road Transportation & Highway, New Delhi for new EPC project for upgradation to two lane with paved shoulder configuration from Kundal to Jhadol in the state of Rajasthan.

The completion period is 18 months.

At 14:09 hrs HG Infra Engineering Ltd. was quoting at Rs 283.60, up Rs 13, or 4.80 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

