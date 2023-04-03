 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HG Infra Engineering shares gain 3% on bagging 2 highway projects from NHAI

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 823 and a 52-week low of Rs 508.55 on 23 March, 2023 and 11 May, 2022, respectively.

HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering share price gained 3 percent intraday on April 3 after the company bagged two projects from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

HG Infra Engineering has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from the NHAI for construction of six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Deoria village to Donoreshan village under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on hybrid annuity mode.

The order worth Rs 998.4 crore and construction period is 730 days.

