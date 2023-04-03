HG Infra Engineering shares gain 3% on bagging 2 highway projects from NHAI

HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra Engineering share price gained 3 percent intraday on April 3 after the company bagged two projects from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

HG Infra Engineering has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from the NHAI for construction of six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Deoria village to Donoreshan village under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Jharkhand on hybrid annuity mode.

The order worth Rs 998.4 crore and construction period is 730 days.

The company received another LoA of Rs 764.01 crore for the construction of six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Lepo village to Kamlapur village under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on hybrid annuity mode.

At 9:43am, HG Infra Engineering Ltd was quoting at Rs 792.85, up Rs 11.50, or 1.47 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 823 and a 52-week low of Rs 508.55 on March 23 and May 11, respectively. It is trading 3.66 percent below its 52-week high and 55.9 percent above its 52-week low.