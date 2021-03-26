English
HG Infra Engineering share price up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for NHAI project

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 330.45 on February 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 135 on March 24, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
 
 
HG Infra Engineering share price added over 3 percent in the early trade on March 26 after the company was declared the lowest bidder for a National Highways Authority of India project.

".... has been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for development of six-lane Aluru - Jakkuva section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in Andhra Pradesh on a hyprid annuity mode," the company said in a press release.

The company bid for a project is Rs 1,060.11 crore and the completion period is Rs 730 days.

At 0936 hours, HG Infra Engineering Ltd. was quoting at Rs 289.55, up Rs 9.40, or 3.36 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 330.45 on February 15, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 135 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 12.38 percent below its 52-week high and 114.48 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #HG Infra Engineering
first published: Mar 26, 2021 10:04 am

