HG Infra Engineering share price rises 7% on order win

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 12:34 PM IST
 
 
HG Infra Engineering Company share price rose 7 percent intraday on December 16 after the company was declared as L-1 bidder by Ircon International Limited.

The order includes civil works such as earthwork for railway formation, blanketing work, minor and major bridges, ROB, RUBs, FOBs, track-linking, station building and other service buildings, staff quarters.

It also included platform works such as general electrical works between Gevra Road to Sendurgarh double line and Urga to Kusmunda single line in connection with the construction of New BG Electrified Double Railway Line for Chhattisgarh East West Rail Corridor from Gevra Road to Pendra Road via Dipka, Kathghora, Sendurgarh and Pasan in the State of` Chhattisgarh over South East central Railway.

At 1200 hours, HG Infra Engineering Ltd was quoting at Rs 233.20, up Rs 10.70, or 4.81 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 294.95 and 52-week low Rs 135 on 23 January, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.94 percent below its 52-week high and 72.74 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #HG Infra Engineering Company
first published: Dec 16, 2020 12:34 pm

