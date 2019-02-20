HG Infra Engineering gains 6% as co emerges lowest bidder for EPC project in Rajasthan

Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 6.8 percent intraday Wednesday after company declared as lowest bidder for EPC project.

The company has been declared lowest bidder (L-1) for new EPC project under NHAI for construction of 6-lane access controlled Greenfield Highway of Sangariya (near Chautala)-Rasisar (near Bikaner) section of NH-754K as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor in the state of Rajasthan.

The NHAI bid price for the said project is Rs 499.87 crore, while company’s bid for the same is Rs 538.11 crore.

The completion time for the above project is 2 years.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors, and promoters shall remain closed from February 20 to February 23, 2019 (both days inclusive).

At 12:52 hrs HG Infra Engineering Ltd. was quoting at Rs 185, up Rs 9.90, or 5.65 percent on the BSE.