App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HG Infra Engineering gains 6% as co emerges lowest bidder for EPC project in Rajasthan

The completion time for the above project is 2 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HG Infra Engineering rose 6.8 percent intraday Wednesday after company declared as lowest bidder for EPC project.

The company has been declared lowest bidder (L-1) for new EPC project under NHAI for construction of 6-lane access controlled Greenfield Highway of Sangariya (near Chautala)-Rasisar (near Bikaner) section of NH-754K as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor in the state of Rajasthan.

The NHAI bid price for the said project is Rs 499.87 crore, while company’s bid for the same is Rs 538.11 crore.

The completion time for the above project is 2 years.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors, and promoters shall remain closed from February 20 to February 23, 2019 (both days inclusive).

At 12:52 hrs HG Infra Engineering Ltd. was quoting at Rs 185, up Rs 9.90, or 5.65 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.