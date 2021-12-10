MARKET NEWS

HFCL shares trade in the red, RIL raises stake to 5% through QIP route

Reliance Industries has increased its stake in the company to 5 percent by investing Rs 138 crore in the QIP

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
HFCL | The company closed the qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 600 crore by allocating 8,72,72,727 equity shares at issue price of Rs 68.75 per equity share.

HFCL | The company closed the qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 600 crore by allocating 8,72,72,727 equity shares at issue price of Rs 68.75 per equity share.

 
 
HFCL share price traded lower by over 4 percent intraday on December 10 as the company closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

"We wish to inform that the Fund Raising Committee of Directors at its meeting approved the issue and allotment of 8,72,72,727 equity shares to 21 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 68.75 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 67.75 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 600 crore (approx.), pursuant to the Issue," the company said in a filing with the exchange.

The issue was opened on December 6 and was closed on December 9, it added.

According to media reports, Reliance Industries has increased its stake in the company to 5 percent by investing Rs 138 crore in the QIP. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, held 3.76 percent stake in the company as of September 30.

HFCL was trading at Rs 87.60, down Rs 4.75, or 5.14 percent, at 1:10pm. It touched an intraday high of Rs 93.70 and an intraday low of Rs 86.60.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
first published: Dec 10, 2021 01:27 pm

