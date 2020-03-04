HFCL share price rises 6% on Rs 196 crore order from L&T

HFCL share price advanced over 6 percent in the early trade on March 4 after the company bagged a purchase order from Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

The Company has received the purchase order worth Rs 196 crore from Larsen & Toubro for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC) for construction of Telangana fibre grid (T-Fiber) under Bharat Net Phase-II programme of GoI, in Telangana.

The contract is to be executed in 12 months from the date of purchase order.

At 09:19 hrs, HFCL was quoting at Rs 13.24, up Rs 0.53, or 4.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 25.30 and its 52-week low of Rs 11.91 on 13 March 2019 and 3 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 47.67 percent below its 52-week high and 11.17 percent above its 52-week low.