HFCL share price locked in 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 287.96-crore order from RailTel Corp

There were pending buy orders of 234,568 shares, with no sellers available

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
 
 
HFCL share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit in the morning trade on October 5 after the telecom equipment maker company bagged a Rs 287.96 crore from RailTel Corporation of India to set up a communication network for defence forces.

The secured optical packet switched network shall enhance the security of applications and provide state-of-the-art technology, which will drive the security requirement of defense forces, a release said.

At 09.38 am, HFCL was quoting at Rs 79, up Rs 3.75, or 4.98 percent, on the BSE. There were pending buy orders of 234,568 shares, with no sellers available.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 95.70 on July 6, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 15.70 on October 1, 2020. It is trading 17.45 percent below its 52-week high and 403.18 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #HFCL
first published: Oct 5, 2021 10:07 am

