HFCL rises 3% on order wins worth Rs 117 crore

Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) added 3.3 percent in the early trade on Thursday after company bagged an order worth Rs 117 crore.

The company has received the purchase order worth Rs 117 crore from Tata Projects for supply of optical fibre cables for creating OFC network infrastructure under Bharat Net Phase-II Project in the state of Chhattisgarh.

The delivery is scheduled within 24 months from the date of purchase order with LC payment terms.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 35.25 and 52-week low Rs 17.20 on 20 June, 2018 and 10 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.63 percent below its 52-week high and 40.12 percent above its 52-week low

At 09:28 hrs Himachal Futuristic Communication was quoting at Rs 24.15, up Rs 0.50, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

