App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hexaware Technologies share price falls 3% post result; Morgan Stanley raises target

Motilal Oswal has downgraded EPS estimates over FY21–22E by 13–15%. The stock is currently trading at 15x Mar’21 E EPS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hexaware Technologies share price fell 3 percent in early trade on April 30 after the company announced its March quarter earnings.

The company has reported a 4.7 percent sequential increase in consolidated profit at Rs 174.96 crore in the first quarter of CY20, driven by forex gains.

The company's profit in the previous quarter stood at Rs 167.8 crore. Forex gains for the quarter were at Rs 43.41 crore against Rs 0.38 crore in the December quarter.

Close

The company follows the calendar year (January-December) as its financial year.

related news

Revenue from operations grew by 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,541.75 crore, but dollar revenue declined 1.7 percent to $210.6 million and revenue degrowth in constant currency was at 1.1 percent QoQ.

Also Read - Hexaware Q1 sequential profit up 4.3%, suspends FY20 guidance

Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating on the stock and raised the target to Rs 275 from Rs 250 per share.

The company sees an opportunity to gain a market share. The margin weakness could continue in the near term, said Morgan Stanley.

We see limited catalysts in the near term and trim CY20 EPS estimate 4.8%, but largely maintain C21/C22 EPS estimate, it added.

Morgan Stanley expects longer-term revenue growth better than some of the peers.

Motilal Oswal has downgraded EPS estimates over FY21–22E by 13–15%. The stock is currently trading at 15x Mar’21 E EPS.

It has maintained a neutral rating with a target of Rs 306. The target price is based on 13x Mar’22E EPS.

Relatively weaker commentary (v/s that of peers) and the possibility of a further downside in certain key accounts may keep multiples under check. Additionally, a heavier balance sheet and the overhang around an impending stake sale by Barings should further weigh on multiples, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 09:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hexaware Technologies

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.