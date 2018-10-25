Hexaware Technologies falls 9% after Sept quarter result; Macquarie lowers target by 11%

Shares of Hexaware Technologies shed 9 percent intraday Thursday even company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.

Its consolidated net profit has grown 21 percent to Rs 172.1 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This is against a net profit of Rs 142.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its revenue rose 21.8 percent to Rs 1,209.6 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 993 crore in the same period a year ago.

In dollar terms, company’s net profit increased 10.2 percent to USD 24.3 million, while revenue rose by 11.1 percent to USD 171.1 million in the September quarter.

The company added three new clients in the third quarter of 2018 with total contract value of USD 25 million. It has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 for the said quarter.

Macquarie has maintained outperform call with a target at Rs 500 per share. Research house believes that the near-term margin softness is likely. It lowers target price by 11 percent to Rs 500 per share.

At 12:12 hrs Hexaware Technologies was quoting at Rs 329.70, down Rs 21, or 5.99 percent.