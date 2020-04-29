App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hester Biosciences share price surges 20% after collaborating with IIT Guwahati for COVID-19 vaccine

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 26.83 times and was trading with volumes of 9,260 shares, compared to its five day average of 482 shares, an increase of 1,822.76 percent. There were pending buy orders of 5,790 shares, with no sellers available.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of vaccines manufacturing company Hester Biosciences surged 20 percent, hitting upper circuit of Rs 1,366.90 per share intraday on April 29 after the company collaborated with IIT Guwahati to work on the vaccine development against COVID-19.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is collaborating with Hester Biosciences Limited, a pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to work on the vaccine development against COVID-19. The agreement between the two parties was signed on April 15, the company said in a filing to exchanges.

The vaccine will be based on recombinant avian paramyxovirus based vector platform. The recombinant avian paramyxovirus-1 will be used to express the immunogenic protein of SARS-CoV-2. The recombinant avian paramyxovirus-1 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 protein could be used as a vaccine candidate for further study, it added.

Close

"In the current pandemic situation of COVID-19, the world is looking at developing preventive and curative measures to safeguard mankind. IITG & Hester have collaborated to develop and manufacture a recombinant vaccine against COVID-19 disease as a preventive measure. Hester’s involvement would be from master seed development up to release of the commercial vaccine, said Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and MD, Hester Biosciences Limited.

related news

Capture

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 26.83 times and was trading with volumes of 9,260 shares, compared to its five day average of 482 shares, an increase of 1,822.76 percent. There were pending buy orders of 5,790 shares, with no sellers available.

The stock rallied over 36 percent in the last seven days and was quoting at Rs 1,366.90, up Rs 227.80, or 20 percent at 11:30 hours.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 11:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hester Biosciences

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.