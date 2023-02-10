English
    Hero Motocorp: Why are brokerages seeing around 20% upside?

    Gross margin per vehicle hit record highs though promotional spends went up significantly too

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    Rural recovery will be key to the country's largest two-wheeler maker's valuation.

    Low valuation multiple and better than expected margins in the quarter ended December are leading analysts to forecast a 20 percent upside in Hero MotoCorp.

    Analysts have commented that pick up in rural demand and uptake of the company’s new models, particularly in the premium end, will be crucial to the stock’s performance.

    A report from Jefferies has stated that the stock is trading at an “attractive” valuation of 13x their FY24 earnings estimates, versus its 16x long-term average. The brokerage’s analysts, who have a Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,200, are also expecting the stock’s EPS to rise by 90 percent over FY22-25E and have also factored in 3-5 percent dividend yield.