Hero Motocorp: Why are brokerages seeing around 20% upside?

Rural recovery will be key to the country's largest two-wheeler maker's valuation.

Low valuation multiple and better than expected margins in the quarter ended December are leading analysts to forecast a 20 percent upside in Hero MotoCorp.

Analysts have commented that pick up in rural demand and uptake of the company’s new models, particularly in the premium end, will be crucial to the stock’s performance.

A report from Jefferies has stated that the stock is trading at an “attractive” valuation of 13x their FY24 earnings estimates, versus its 16x long-term average. The brokerage’s analysts, who have a Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,200, are also expecting the stock’s EPS to rise by 90 percent over FY22-25E and have also factored in 3-5 percent dividend yield.

Elara Securities has set a target price of Rs 3,137 (19 percent upside) on 16x FY25E, while the stock is trading at 13.5x their FY25 earnings estimate. Their latest report, following the company’s December quarter earnings release, noted the gaining traction for Hero MotoCorp’s premium end models including X-tec and the headwinds faced by entry-level segment due to “weak rural offtake”. Factoring in an “elongated rural recovery” and “weak export market”, the analysts have trimmed down their volume assumptions by 3-4 percent to reach a 8 percent CAGR for volumes between FY22-25.

Margin improvement

Gross margin per vehicle rose to an all-time high but higher costs, especially for promoting new models, offset that gain significantly. Gross profit per vehicle rose to Rs 19.8K per unit and EBITDA per vehicle rose to Rs 7,450 per unit.

According to analysts, the EV launches are weighing on the margins.

“While gross margin improved sharply 260bp QoQ, it was more than offset by higher employee and other expenses. Other expenses-sales ratio was up 170bp QoQ to 12.3 percent, which included absorption of EV launch related spends, leading to 70bps impact on margin,” noted the Elara report.

The same point was raised by analysts at Yes Securities. “EBITDA margins came in lower than expected at 11.5 percent (est 11.9 percent, +10bp QoQ), impacted by 1) ~70bp drag due to EV business and 2) higher other expense due to bunch‐up of CSR spends (Rs200m) and higher promotion expense due to festive,” wrote analysts at Yes Securities, in their report, following the December quarter earnings release.

Yes Securities has a target price of Rs 3,102 (18.6 percent upside) for the stock.

Elara’s report added that success of the company’s EV forays, the Hero-Gogoro launch, and Ather Energy valuation are key monitorables and that they may impact valuation favourably.

Loss of market share

While analysts noted the company’s market-share losses in the 2W segment—36 percent in FY17-21 to 32 percent in YTD (year to date)-2023--because of premiumisation, they referred to the management’s commentary that reflected an intent to expand in the premium categories and to improve channel efficiencies.

The analysts at Jefferies wrote, “Adverse demand profile is also hurting Hero in YTD-FY23 as the share of 100-110cc bikes in industry is down 4ppt vs FY22, while those of 110cc+ bikes and scooters are up. Hero said that it intends to regain market share through multiple product actions and improving its channel effectiveness to increase inquiry-to-sales conversion rates.”

“HMCL plans expansion of portfolio with new launches in every quarter in 125cc and premium segments, improving channel efficiency and processes to aid market share gain,” noted the Elara Capital’s report.