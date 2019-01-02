App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp slips 2% on poor December sales numbers

Company sold a record 80,39,472 units of motorcycles and scooters in the January-December period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Hero Motocorp declined 2.3 percent intraday Wednesday after company reported poor sales numbers for December 2018.

The company sold 4,53,985 units in December 2018, compared to 4,72,731 units in December 2017.

However, it sold a record 80,39,472 units of motorcycles and scooters in the January-December period.

For the Financial Year (FY) 2019, the cumulative sales of the company in the nine month period (April-Dec 2018), has risen to 60,37,901 units.

The increased cost of two-wheeler insurance ahead of the Diwali festive season and the prevailing liquidity crunch in the market impacted the overall momentum of growth in the industry during the entire third quarter, said Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

At 11:06 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 3,066, down Rs 62.70, or 2 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 2, 2019 11:12 am

