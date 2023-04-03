 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero MotoCorp shares gain on better sales data, board picks Niranjan Gupta as CEO

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

The company sold 53,28,546 units in FY23, registering a healthy growth of 8% over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Hero MotoCorp

Shares of Hero MotoCorp zoomed in the opening trade on April 3 after the company recorded better sales number for March.

Hero MotoCorp sold 519,342 units in March 2023, translating to a double-digit growth of 15 percent over the corresponding month last year, when it had sold 450,154 two-wheelers, the company said in its release.

In the domestic market, the company sold 5,02,730 units, a growth of 21 percent, while exports fell 51.69 percent to 16,612 units.

