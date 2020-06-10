Hero MotoCorp share slips 2% on poor Q4 numbers; brokerages maintain buy

Hero MotoCorp share price slipped 2 percent in the opening trade on June 10 after the company posted poor numbers for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company on June 9 has reported a standalone profit at Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20 as against Rs 730.32 crore in the same period last year, a decline of 15 percent. The significant fall in tax cost (down 91.5 percent YoY) helped limit the decline in bottom-line.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 6,238 crore, falling 21 percent year-on-year, impacted by lower sales volumes, which declined 25 percent year-on-year to 13.35 lakh units during the March quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 38.3 percent to Rs 660 crore and margin dipped 300 bps to 10.6 percent.

Jefferies has maintained 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,550 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company's Q4 volumes fell 25 percent YoY while EBITDA declined 38 percent YoY. Its margin was at 10.6 percent down 300 bps YoY and 220 bps below Jefferies estimate.

A lower-than-expected depreciation and taxes resulted in net profit, it added.

Motilal Oswal has also maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock.

At 09:16 hrs, Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,347.95, down Rs 37.70, or 1.58 percent on the BSE.