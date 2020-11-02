172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hero-motocorp-share-price-up-3-on-highest-ever-monthly-sales-in-october-6048811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp share price up 3% on highest-ever monthly sales in October

The company's domestic sales rose 34.77 percent to 7,91,137 units against 5,86,988 units in October 2019.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp share price added 3 percent in early trade on November 2 after the company posted its best-ever monthly sales in October.

The company's total sales jumped 34.64 percent YoY to 8,06,848 units against 5,99,248 units.

It sold 7,32,498 units of motorcycles in October 2020 against 5,52,672 in October 2019 and 74,350 units of Scooters in Oct 2020 versus 46,576 units in October 2019.

The company's domestic sales rose 34.77 percent at 7,91,137 units against 5,86,988 units in October 2019.

On October 28, the company reported a 9 percenT (YoY) growth in standalone profit for the September quarter 2020, at Rs 953.45 crore compared to Rs 874.8 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue grew by 23.7 percent YoY to Rs 9,367.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, with 7.7 percent growth in volume.

hero

At 09:31 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,851, up Rs 51.20, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,393.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,475.00 on 16 October 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.14 percent below its 52-week high and 92.95 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 09:47 am

