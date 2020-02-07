Hero MotoCorp share price up 3% on better Q3 nos; Morgan Stanley remains underweight

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on February 7 after the company declared better earnings the quarter-ended December 2019.

The company reported a 14.5 percent year-on-year growth in its December quarter profit at Rs 880 crore.

Revenue from operations fell 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,996.7 crore for the three months to December 2019, hit by a 14.3 percent decline in total sales volume, but offset by higher realisation of 2.8 percent.

According to Axis Capital, the strong gross margin drives EBITDA beat. However, the cost reduction efforts and lower raw material cost led to margin beat. Margin may not sustain at current levels given weak industry outlook.The Q3 FY20 PBT was 4 percent ahead of estimate, helped by better gross margin.

As we moves to BS-VI, expect a price hike of almost Rs 6,000 per two-wheeler. The company may have to absorb BS-VI costs, given its customers are highly price-sensitive.

At 09:25 hours, the counter was quoting at Rs 2,467, up Rs 55.10, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.