Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp share price up 3% on better Q3 nos; Morgan Stanley remains underweight

The auto major reported a 14.5 percent year-on-year growth in its December quarter profit at Rs 880 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose more than 3 percent in the early trade on February 7 after the company declared better earnings the quarter-ended December 2019.

The company reported a 14.5 percent year-on-year growth in its December quarter profit at Rs 880 crore.

Revenue from operations fell 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,996.7 crore for the three months to December 2019, hit by a 14.3 percent decline in total sales volume, but offset by higher realisation of 2.8 percent.

Also Read - Hero MotoCorp Q3 earnings beat estimates, profit rises 14.5% to Rs 880 cr

Axis Capital | Rating: Reduce | Target: Raise to Rs 2,530 vs Rs 2,450 per share

According to Axis Capital, the strong gross margin drives EBITDA beat. However, the cost reduction efforts and lower raw material cost led to margin beat. Margin may not sustain at current levels given weak industry outlook.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Rs 2,143 per share

The Q3 FY20 PBT was 4 percent ahead of estimate, helped by better gross margin.

As we moves to BS-VI, expect a price hike of almost Rs 6,000 per two-wheeler. The company may have to absorb BS-VI costs, given its customers are highly price-sensitive.

At 09:25 hours, the counter was quoting at Rs 2,467, up Rs 55.10, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:47 am

