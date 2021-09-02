Hero MotoCorp share price slips on muted sales in August

live bse live

Hero MotoCorp share price slipped over 1 percent in early trade on September 2 after the company reported weak sales numbers for August 2021.

The company's August 2021 sales declined 22.3 percent to 4,53,879 units from 5,84,456 units in August 2020.

In the domestic market, the company sold 4,31,137 units last month, down 24 percent YoY from 5,68,674.

However, on the export front, the company sold 22,742 units in August 2021 versus 15,782 units.

Broking house Sharekhan has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,030 per share. It prefers Hero MotoCorp because of positive sentiments in rural and semi-urban areas.

At 09:19 hrs, Hero MotoCorp was quoting at Rs 2,704.30, down Rs 36.75, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,628.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,636 on 18 February, 2021 and 27 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.47 percent below its 52-week high and 2.59 percent above its 52-week low.