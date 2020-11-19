Hero MotoCorp share price rises 7% on better sales during festival season

Hero MotoCorp share price rose 7 percent intraday on November 19 after the company reported improved sales during the festival season.

The company sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters during the just concluded festive season, the company said in the release.

The sales were 98 percent of the festival season volumes sold by the company in the previous year (2019) and 103% compared to the same period in 2018.

This has enabled Hero MotoCorp to reduce the vehicle stocks at its dealerships to less than four weeks, the lowest ever post-festive inventory, it added.

At 1020 hours, Hero MotoCorp was quoting at Rs 3,092, up Rs 109, or 3.65 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,393.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,475 on 16 October, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 8.89 percent below its 52-week high and 109.63 percent above its 52-week low.