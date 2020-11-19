PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Pro Masters Virtual :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp share price rises 7% on better sales during festival season

The sales were 98 percent of the company's festival season volumes in the previous year and 103 percent of 2018 numbers.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hero MotoCorp share price rose 7 percent intraday on November 19 after the company reported improved sales during the festival season.

The company sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters  during the just concluded festive season, the company said in the release.

The sales were 98 percent of the festival season volumes sold by the company in the previous year (2019) and 103% compared to the same period in 2018.

Close

This has enabled Hero MotoCorp to reduce the vehicle stocks at its dealerships to less than four weeks, the lowest ever post-festive inventory, it added.

At 1020 hours, Hero MotoCorp was quoting at Rs 3,092, up Rs 109, or 3.65 percent on the BSE.

HHM

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,393.85 and 52-week low Rs 1,475 on 16 October, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

It is trading 8.89 percent below its 52-week high and 109.63 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 10:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hero Motocorp

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.