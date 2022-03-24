Hero MotoCorp share price falls 2% despite clarifying on I-T search operation

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp share price slipped further in the early trade on March 24 even after the company clarified on the search operation conducted by the income tax (I-T) department on Wednesday.

At 9:17am, Hero MotoCorp was quoting at Rs 2,347.95, down Rs 47.45, or 1.98 percent, on the BSE.

"Officials from the income tax department visited two of our offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of our Chairman and CEO Dr Pawan Munjal on Wednesday. We have been informed that this is a routine inquiry, which is not uncommon before the end of the financial year," Hero MotoCorp clarified in its statement.

"We reassure all our stakeholders that it continues to be business as usual," it said.

Hero MotoCorp stressed that it is an ethical and law-abiding corporate house and maintains the highest standards of corporate governance. "In keeping with this philosophy, we are extending our full cooperation to the authorities," the statement said.

The share closed down 1.07 percent or Rs 25.90 at Rs 2,395.40 on the BSE after news broke that I-T sleuths were conducting search operations at the offices and residences of Hero MotoCorp senior management in Delhi, Gururgram and in other parts of North India.

Munjal’s office and residence too have gone under the I-T search operations.