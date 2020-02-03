Hero MotoCorp share price dips 3% on weak January sales

Hero MotoCorp share price shed 3 percent intraday on February 3 after the company posted weak sales numbers for January 2020.

The company’s total sales declined 13.9 percent at 5,01,622 units in January 2020 against 5,82,660 in January 2019.

The company sold 494,390 motorcycles in January 2020 compared with 528,489 in January 2019. It sold 7,232 scooters in January 2020 against 54,171 units in the same period a year ago.

The company sold 488,069 vehicles in the domestic market in January 2020 against 569,866 vehicles in the year-ago period.