Hero MotoCorp share gains on improved February sales

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
 
 
Hero MotoCorp share price gained 1 percent in early trade on March 2 after the company announced its sales number for the month of February 2021.

The company's total sales were up 1.5 percent YoY to 5,05,467 units against 4,98,242 units and its total domestic sales were up 0.9 percent to 4,84,433 units versus 4,80,196 units.

The total exports of the company were up 18.1 percent YoY to 21,304 units versus 18,046 units.

The company sold 41,744 scooters in February 2021 against 18,932 units in February 2020.

The growth in sales, despite the ongoing challenges on account of supply chain issues that the industry is facing, has been possible due to the state of preparedness and quick countermeasures taken by the company, Hero MotoCorp said.

With the vaccination drive also gaining pace across the country, the company expects a swift recovery for businesses and the economy in the coming months, it added.

At 09:19 hrs, Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 3,386.00, up Rs 36.05, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,628.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,475.00 on 18 February 2021 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.68 percent below its 52-week high and 129.56 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Hero Motocorp
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:32 am

