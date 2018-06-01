App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp sales grow 11% at 7 lakh units in May 2018

The company sold 7,06,365 units in May 2018 against 6,33,884 units in May 2017.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp has reported 11 percent jump in its May sales numbers. The company sold 7,06,365 units in May 2018 against 6,33,884 units in May 2017.

This is the third month of landmark seven lakh-plus sales by Hero Motocorp in recent times, with the two previous months being March 2018 (730,473) and September 2017 (720,739), company said in release.

During the month, the company showcased its new offering in the premium segment - the Xtreme 200R. This motorcycle is slated for launch in the second quarter of this fiscal, it added.

Hero Motocorp ended at Rs 3,627, up Rs 79.75, or 2.25 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 03:43 pm

