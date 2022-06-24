English
    Hero MotoCorp shares gain as two wheeler maker rolls out price hikes to ride out input inflation

    The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 2,994.55 and a 52 week low of Rs 2,148.00 on 23 June 2021 and 8 March 2022 respectively

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    Hero MotoCorp share price rose more than a percent in early trade on June 24 after the company said it is going to hike prices of motorcycles and scooters.

    Hero MotoCorp will make hike ex-showroom prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 1, as per a press release.

    The revision, which will be up to Rs 3,000, is to partially offset the steadily growing input cost inflation.

    Also Read - Two-wheeler stocks see buying on renewed optimism for rural demand recovery

    Earlier this month, the company deferred the July launch of its first electric two-wheeler as geopolitical tensions have led to supply constraints.

    At 09:20 hrs Hero MotoCorp was quoting at Rs 2,710.15, up Rs 39.30 or 1.47 percent, on the BSE.

    Currently, it is trading 9.5 percent below its 52 week high and 26.17 percent above its 52 week low.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hero Motocorp
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 09:38 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.