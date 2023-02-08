English
    Hero MotoCorp gets 'buy' tag from Citi, Jefferies with 26% upside after strong Q3 profit

    The country's largest two-wheeler maker's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 8,031 crore, as compared to Rs 7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, witnessing an uptick of 1.8 percent.

    Sandip Das
    February 08, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    The country's largest two-wheeler maker's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 8,031 crore, as compared to Rs 7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, witnessing an uptick of 1.8 percent.

    The country's largest two-wheeler maker's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 8,031 crore, as compared to Rs 7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, witnessing an uptick of 1.8 percent.

     
     
    Shares of Hero MotoCorp traded lower by almost 2 percent in the morning session on February 8, a day after the company declared its December quarter earnings.

    Hero MotoCorp on February 7 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 711 crore for quarter ended December 2022, posting a 3.6 percent increase over Rs 686 crore a year ago.

    The country's largest two-wheeler maker's revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 8,031 crore, as compared to Rs 7,883 crore during Q3 FY22, witnessing an uptick of 1.8 percent.

    According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, standalone revenue from operations for Q3 was expected to come in at Rs 8,033 crore, up 2 percent on-year. Standalone profit after tax (PAT) was seen at Rs 667 crore, down by 3 percent over last year.