Hero Motocorp gains over 4% after rise in October sales

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Hero Motocorp rose about 4 percent in early trade after the company reported a 16.4 percent YoY hike in total sales for October.

Shares of the company gained as much as 4.3 percent intraday before coming down slightly.

Hero Motocorp sold 7,34,668 units in October 2018, up from 6,31,105 units sold in October last year.

This is the fourth time this fiscal year that the two-wheeler manufacturer has recorded sales of over seven lakh units.

"We hope to see a positive turnaround in the sentiments and retail sales to pick up in the days leading up to Diwali," the company said in a statement to the BSE.

At 0947 hours, Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,902.95, up 4 percent from the previous close.