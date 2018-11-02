App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp gains over 4% after rise in October sales

The company reported a 16.4 percent YoY increase in total sales for October 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Hero Motocorp rose about 4 percent in early trade after the company reported a 16.4 percent YoY hike in total sales for October.

Shares of the company gained as much as 4.3 percent intraday before coming down slightly.

Hero Motocorp sold 7,34,668 units in October 2018, up from 6,31,105 units sold in October last year.

This is the fourth time this fiscal year that the two-wheeler manufacturer has recorded sales of over seven lakh units.

"We hope to see a positive turnaround in the sentiments and retail sales to pick up in the days leading up to Diwali," the company said in a statement to the BSE.

At 0947 hours, Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,902.95, up 4 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:57 am

tags #Hero Motocorp #markets #stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.