Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained around a percent intraday after Nomura upgrade the stock to buy and raised target to Rs 4,149.

The broking firm raised volume growth estimates for FY19/20 to 8.2 percent /14.2 percent. It estimates an EBITDA margin of 16.1 percent

It highlighted that the stock trades at an attractive 14.5x FY20e EPS.