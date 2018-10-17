Hero Moto trades marginally higher post Q2 results

Shares of two-wheeler major Hero Motocorp are trading marginally higher in the early trade on Wednesday on the back of subdued second quarter numbers declared by the company on September 16.

The company's second quarter (July-September) profit declined 3.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 976.28 crore, dented by weak operational performance.

However, revenue from operations grew by 8.6 percent on year to Rs 9,090.94 crore for the quarter ended September 2018, driven by volume growth.

The company sold 21.34 lakh units in September quarter, a 5.5 percent higher over 20.23 lakh units sold in a year-ago.

"Hero MotoCorp, backed by sustained demand for its popular range of motorcycles and scooters, continued its sales growth in Q2FY19 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal," Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer said.

He further said Hero expects to carry the momentum forward during the rest of the year, and navigate through the cost challenges to deliver profitable and sustained growth.

Operational numbers were down for the quarter due to higher depreciation cost (up 11.6 percent YoY), other expenses (18.7 percent) and raw material cost (13.6 percent).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 5.3 percent to Rs 1,378.7 crore and margin contracted by 222 basis points to 15.2 percent YoY due to higher commodity cost.

At 09:16 hrs Hero Motocorp was quoting at Rs 2,901.85, up Rs 3.15, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.