Hero Moto share price gains 2% despite weak Feb sales data

Hero MotoCorp share price jumped 2.5 percent in early trade on March 3 despite weak sales number for the month of February.

The company's February 2020 sales fell 19.3 percent to 4,98,242 units against 6,17,215 units in the year ago period.

In the domestic market the company sold 4,80,196 vehicles against 600,616 vehicles, a de-growth of 20 percent , while exports were up 8.7 percent at 18,046 units against 16,599 units, YoY.

In the month of February, the company sold 4,79,310 units of motorcycles against 5,58,884 units, while it sold 18,932 units of scooters against 58,331 units, YoY.

"Signalling the beginning of a new era of clean emissions and healthy environment, Hero MotoCorp moved ahead to manufacturing only BS-VI vehicles and stopped the production of all BS-IV two-wheelers in the month of February, company said in the release.

In February, the company commenced the dispatches of five new BS-VI products including some of its key products like the Splendor+, Super Splendor, Glamour and Passion Pro motorcycles and Maestro Edge 125 and Destini 125 scooters, it added.

At 09:18 hrs, Hero MotoCorp was quoting at Rs 2,017, up Rs 43, or 2.18 percent on the BSE.