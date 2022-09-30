English
    Heritage Foods spikes 12% as board approves rights issue

    Heritage Foods will be issuing 4,63,98,000 shares in the issue sized at Rs 23.20 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    NOIDA / September 30, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    Shares of dairy company Heritage Foods soared on September 30 after the company said its board has approved a rights issue in the ratio of 1:1.

    Heritage Foods will be issuing 4,63,98,000 shares in an issue sized at Rs 23.20 crore. The promoter and promoter group may subscribe to all unsubscribed shares in the issue, if any, the company said.

    The stock traded up 12 percent at Rs 347 on BSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Heritage Foods
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 12:18 pm
