Here is how stocks related to elections are reacting

Shares of publicly-traded companies based out of West Bengal were trading mixed on May 3, a day after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) clinched an emphatic victory in the high-stakes assembly election battle, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government for a third consecutive term in West Bengal.

At the time of writing this copy, stocks such as ITC, Coal India, Shree Cements, Graphite India, Balmer Lawrie were trading with losses of less than a percent each. While counters such as Magma Fincorp, Emami, SREI Infrastructure Finance witnessed deep cuts of 2-4 percent each.

On the other hand, other Bengal-based stocks like Berger Paints, Orient Cement, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Phillips Carbon Black were trading with marginal gains, and scrips such as Century Plyboards, Mcleod Russel (India), CESC, Hindustan Copper, Balrampur Chini Mills rose 2-5 percent each intraday.

Meanwhile, NDA's victory in Puducherry and Assam may have lead to a sharp rise in some of the Adani Group stocks - Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission - were up 2-8 percent.

Experts are of the view that BJP's loss in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu may hit the sentiment on D-Street, albeit briefly.

“The market will be disappointed with BJP's inability to breach TMC's citadel, it will take comfort that the BJP has been able to retain power in Assam by overcoming the oft-repeated assertion of its critics that it fares poorly in defending states where it is in power,” Ajay Bodke, Independent market analyst told Moneycontrol.

“As such state elections do not have any impact on stocks. A BJP win in West Bengal would have been mildly positive and Street could have factored more reforms but a loss in the key state does not change the trajectory of indices,” Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

On Friday, the market closed sharply lower, wiping out some of its weekly gains as rising COVID cases in the country and subdued exit poll for BJP weighed on the sentiment.

While participants expected BJP to fall short in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it was the West Bengal elections where a change of guard was expected. However, exit polls predicted BJP may lose to incumbent party TMC in West Bengal, which led to a sharp fall in the market.

