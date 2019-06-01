Here are 10 stocks that moved the most last week

The markets witnessed a volatile movement in the last week amid F&O expiry, Q4 earnings, the release of GDP data and allocation of portfolios' to the ministers under the new Modi government.

The Sensex ended 0.7 points higher at 39,714.2, while Nifty gained 0.6 percent to end at 11,922.8 in the last week.

The fiscal deficit for 2018-19 came in at 3.39 percent of GDP, marginally lower than 3.4 percent estimated in the revised estimates of the Budget. The GDP numbers slipped in the March quarter to 5.8 percent from 6.6 percent in the last quarter.

The RBI meet is scheduled in the next week and analysts are expecting a cut in repo rate by 25 basis points in the upcoming monetary policy review.

Here are the 10 stocks which have moved the most in the last week:

Manpasand Beverages | Down 53 percent

Shares of Manpasand Beverages remained under pressure in the week gone by after the top management was arrested by the Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Commissionerate Vadodara-II sleuths for an alleged GST fraud.

CGST Vadodara-II said in a statement that the company's Managing Director Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and the Chief Financial Officer Paresh Thakkar have been arrested after a raid on May 23.

"Multi-locational searches were conducted on various premises of Manpasand Beverages on May 23. The searches resulted into an unveiling of a huge racket of creating fake units for availing fraudulent credit and committing tax evasion of Rs 40 crore and involving turnover of Rs 300 crore approximately," said the CGST statement.

CGST Vadodara-II also said that the investigation regarding the ultimate beneficiary of the fraud and the web of shell companies is under progress.

PC Jeweller | Down 26 percent

P C Jeweller has posted a net loss of Rs 376.8 crore on a standalone basis during the fourth quarter of last fiscal on account of loss in export business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 118.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 2,203.91 crore from Rs 2,114.64 crore.

During the full 2018-19 fiscal, the company has posted a standalone net loss of Rs 2.81 crore as against a net profit of Rs 567.4 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 8,461.17 crore during the 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 9,588.54 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the last fiscal year as against a profit of Rs 535.64 crore in the previous year. Total income fell to Rs 8,764.28 crore during the last fiscal year from Rs 9,707.13 crore in the 2017-18 financial year.

Berger Paints India | Up 6 percent

The company has reported a 4.91 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.43 crore in the quarter ended on March 2019 against Rs 106.21 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 13.38 percent to Rs 1,472.09 crore as against Rs 1,298.27 crore.

The total expenses was at Rs 1,304.62 crore, while total income stood at Rs 6,061.86 crore.

The board recommended payment of dividend of Rs 1.90 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2018-19.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | Up 17 percent

Narayana Hrudayalaya's Q4 profit grew by a whopping 279 percent YoY to Rs 37.16 crore and revenue increased by 18.3 percent to Rs 765.2 crore in quarter ended March 2019.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 71 percent to Rs 89.5 crore with margin expansion of 361 bps YoY in Q4.

Numbers are ahead of analyst estimates. Kotak Securities had estimated profit at Rs 18.8 crore on revenue of Rs 743.6 crore for the quarter. The brokerage expected EBITDA at Rs 75.8 crore and margin at 10.2 percent for the quarter.

Existing India hospital EBITDA grew by 37 percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ to Rs 79 crore while new hospital EBITDA loss stood at Rs 16 crore against Rs 17.5 crore on a sequential basis.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) | Up 57 percent

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) rallied more than 57 percent in the last week buoyed by its performance in the quarter ended March 2019. The company reported a net profit of Rs 579.55 crore for the Jan-March quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 681.50 crore in the year-ago period.

The telecom-hand of Tata Group said it has "reviewed the recoverable amount of its consumer mobile business (CMB) assets based on fair value less costs to sell, and recorded Rs 529.35 crore as partial reversal of impairment recorded during the previous year and disclosed the same as an exceptional item for the year ended March 31, 2019 and Rs 531.45 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019".

The company is also planning to raise additional funds by the issuance of securities and instruments

Adani Gas | Up 21 percent

The company's net profit in the January-March quarter stood at Rs 75.68 crore, 91 percent higher than Rs 39.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Gautam Adani-led firm's turnover increased 24 percent to Rs 494 crore.

Adani Gas said it sold 14 percent more CNG to automobiles and five percent more piped cooking gas to household kitchens in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

Gautam Adani's Group had in November last year separated city gas business and listed it on stock exchanges.

West Coast Paper | Up 18 percent

The company entered into a share purchase agreement with existing promoters of the International Paper - namely International Paper Investments (Luxembourg) S.A.R.L. Luxembourg and IP

International Holdings Inc. USA, to acquire 51-60 percent stake in International Paper APPM, which makes and sells pulp, paper and paper boards.

"West Coast agreed to acquire stake in International Paper in the range of a minimum of 2,02,82,720 equity shares, at a price of Rs 275, aggregating to Rs 557.77 crore and up to a maximum of 2,38,62,023 equity shares (representing 60 percent of paid-up equity) at Rs 656.20 crore, after the completion of the open offer," company said in its filing.

West Coast Paper management told CNBC-TV18 that International Paper's plant is old and machines installed there can no longer be used, hence it has to make investments in machines & plants.

V-Guard Industries | Up 14 percent

The company has posted a 114 percent net profit at Rs 59.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 against Rs 27.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 12.3 percent at Rs 742 crore against Rs 661 crore.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was up at Rs 80.4 crore, while margin was up 470 bps at 10.8 percent.

The company board recommended a final dividend of 80 paise (80%) per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2018-19.

NCC | Down 14 percent

Shares of NCC tanked more than 14 percent in the last week after the new newly instated Andhra Pradesh government decided to cancel all projects sanctioned prior to April 1 by the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government but work on which was yet to take-off.

Hours after YS Jaganmohan Reddy took over at the helm of AP, the government ordered to stop engineering works and cancel works which had not yet started despite getting approval before April 1.

NCC's business divisions include buildings and housing, roads, electrical, water and environment, irrigation, railways, power, metals, mining.

Jaypee Infratech | Up 26 percent

Shares of Jaypee Infratech surged 26 percent in the week ended May 31 after Adani Group submitted a non-binding bid for the beleaguered company.

According to sources, Adani Group will pay Rs 500 crore upfront in cash along with other fund infusions of Rs 1,700 crore to complete the project for homebuyers.

The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's bid is much higher than the offer made by NBCC, and also comes free of any conditions.

In its latest offer, NBCC proposed an infusion of Rs 200 crore equity capital, transfer of 950 acres of land worth Rs 5,000 crore as well as Yamuna Expressway to banks and completion of flats construction by July 2023 in order to settle an outstanding claim of Rs 23,723 crore of financial creditors.