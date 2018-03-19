Here are some stock trading ideas from market experts

Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Sanjiv Bhasin and VK Sharma with Anuj Singhal, Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18. @moneycontrolcom CNBC TV18

Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL and VK Sharma of HDFC Securities with Anuj Singhal, Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market technicals, fundamentals and F&O side of the market respectively as well as specific stocks and sectors.