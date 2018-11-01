App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HEG gains 6% on strong Q2 nos; Macquarie hikes target to Rs 5,823

The company board approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HEG gained 6.5 percent intraday Thursday after company's Q2 net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 888.9 crore versus Rs 113.66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue surges to Rs 1,794 crore versus Rs 409.5 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 1,368.7 crore against Rs 189.5 crore, while margin was at 76.3 percent versus 46.3 percent, YoY.

The company board approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10. The record date fixed for November 13, 2018 for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend.

Macquarie has maintained outperform call on the stock and hiked target price to Rs 5,823 from Rs 5,200. The research house expect a potential upside of 37 percent.

According to firm, the Q2 EBITDA is above estimates led by higher realisation. It feels that the higher needle coke costs from H2 are going to impact margins marginally.

With higher availability of needle coke, it expect 90 percent utilisation in H2FY19.

At 11:40 hrs HEG was quoting at Rs 4,483.90, up Rs 219.80, or 5.15 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 12:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.