HEG gains 6% on strong Q2 nos; Macquarie hikes target to Rs 5,823

Shares of HEG gained 6.5 percent intraday Thursday after company's Q2 net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 888.9 crore versus Rs 113.66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue surges to Rs 1,794 crore versus Rs 409.5 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was at Rs 1,368.7 crore against Rs 189.5 crore, while margin was at 76.3 percent versus 46.3 percent, YoY.

The company board approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10. The record date fixed for November 13, 2018 for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend.

Macquarie has maintained outperform call on the stock and hiked target price to Rs 5,823 from Rs 5,200. The research house expect a potential upside of 37 percent.

According to firm, the Q2 EBITDA is above estimates led by higher realisation. It feels that the higher needle coke costs from H2 are going to impact margins marginally.

With higher availability of needle coke, it expect 90 percent utilisation in H2FY19.

At 11:40 hrs HEG was quoting at Rs 4,483.90, up Rs 219.80, or 5.15 percent on the BSE.