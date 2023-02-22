Heat wave is good news for Voltas shareholders; Jefferies sees 20% upside

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of 'abnormal' temperatures starting from February itself which is a good news for consumer electronics company Voltas, believes Jefferies.

As temperature rises, demand for cooling products is expected to go up leading to margin and volume improvement for the company.

"Dealers are highlighting that lower commodity prices have not been passed on in product pricing. This points to improved volume and margin outlook for Voltas (28 percent 1-year underperformance to Nifty) ahead," the foreign brokerage said in a note.

Moneycontrol News