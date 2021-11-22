HealthCare Global share price up 4% on picking up majority stake in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions

live bse live

HealthCare Global Enterprises' share price added 4 percent in the morning trade to Rs 263 after the company acquired a majority stake in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions.

"HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) announced the acquisition of an additional 60.9 percent in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions, Hubli, thereby becoming a majority stake owner from its existing 17.7 percent to 78.6 percent," the company said in a press release.

Suchirayu owns a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital in Karnataka's Hubli city with an operational capacity of 110 beds and a potential to scale up to 250 beds.

HCG has operated and maintained the hospital since August 2017 and had the right to increase its stake up to 80 percent by July 2022.

"We are confident that we will be able to derive multiple synergies with this acquisition. Hubli is an emerging geography with great potential, and the acquisition will deliver focused medical care into this micro-market," said Dr BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HCG.

"We continue to explore opportunities in the regional cancer leaders’ space to further consolidate our dominant position,” he added.

At 9.59 am, Healthcare Global Enterprises was quoting at Rs 258.20, up Rs 5.85, or 2.32 percent, on the BSE.