MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HealthCare Global share price up 4% on picking up majority stake in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions

Suchirayu owns a multi-speciality hospital in Karnataka's Hubli city with an operational capacity of 110 beds and a potential to scale up to 250 beds. HCG has been operating the hospital since August 2017

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HealthCare Global Enterprises' share price added 4 percent in the morning trade to Rs 263 after the company acquired a majority stake in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions.

"HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) announced the acquisition of an additional 60.9 percent in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions, Hubli, thereby becoming a majority stake owner from its existing 17.7 percent to 78.6 percent," the company said in a press release.

Suchirayu owns a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital in Karnataka's Hubli city with an operational capacity of 110 beds and a potential to scale up to 250 beds.

HCG has operated and maintained the hospital since August 2017 and had the right to increase its stake up to 80 percent by July 2022.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

"We are confident that we will be able to derive multiple synergies with this acquisition. Hubli is an emerging geography with great potential, and the acquisition will deliver focused medical care into this micro-market," said Dr BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HCG.

"We continue to explore opportunities in the regional cancer leaders’ space to further consolidate our dominant position,” he added.

At 9.59 am, Healthcare Global Enterprises was quoting at Rs 258.20, up Rs 5.85, or 2.32 percent, on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Healthcare Global Enterprises
first published: Nov 22, 2021 10:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.