you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Healthcare Global Enterprises down 3% on reporting net loss in Q4

The consolidated income from operations was up 21.8 percent at Rs 222.3 crore against Rs 182.4 crore,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Healthcare Global Enterprises slipped nearly 3 percent intraday Wednesday as company has reported net loss in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has reported net loss of Rs 16 lakh in Q4FY18 versus profit of Rs 8.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 352.00 and 52-week low Rs 238.00 on 31 January, 2018 and 02 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.88 percent below its 52-week high and 28.84 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:33 hrs Healthcare Global Enterprises was quoting at Rs 306.65, down Rs 4.30, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

