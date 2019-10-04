HDIL locked in lower circuit after 2 company directors held in PMC Bank scam

Shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) touched 52-week low of Rs 3.33, falling 5 percent intraday on October 4 after two of the company's directors were arrested the previous day in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.

Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, accused of loan default, were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. EOW had also frozen HDIL’s properties worth Rs 3,500 crore, the official said.

HDIL is at the centre of the PMC Bank crisis, as it had borrowed a substantial amount from the lender.

There were pending sell orders of 2,467,069 shares, with no buyers available.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs was going through the books of the realty firm which has failed to meet its debt obligations for quite some time, according to a senior official.