Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 10:50 AM IST

HDIL locked at lower circuit after NCLT admits co for IBC proceedings; stock touches 52-week low

The company is under the process to file an appeal to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) touched its 52-week low of Rs 8.78, falling 20 percent intraday on August 21 after NCLT admitted the company under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

There were pending sell orders of 116,734 shares, with no buyers available.

"Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited, (the "Company") has been admitted under the provisions of The Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC') in term of order dated August 20, 2019, passed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Special Bench ('NCLT'), pursuant to an application filed by the Bank of India under Section 7 of IBe," the company said in a release to the stock exchange.

The company is under the process to file an appeal to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal.

At 1027 hrs, Housing Development and Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 8.78, down Rs 2.19 on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 10:50 am

