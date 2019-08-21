HDIL locked at lower circuit after NCLT admits co for IBC proceedings; stock touches 52-week low

Shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) touched its 52-week low of Rs 8.78, falling 20 percent intraday on August 21 after NCLT admitted the company under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

There were pending sell orders of 116,734 shares, with no buyers available.

"Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited, (the "Company") has been admitted under the provisions of The Insolvency Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('IBC') in term of order dated August 20, 2019, passed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Special Bench ('NCLT'), pursuant to an application filed by the Bank of India under Section 7 of IBe," the company said in a release to the stock exchange.

The company is under the process to file an appeal to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal.