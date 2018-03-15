App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 15, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDIL accused of fraud worth Rs 1,200 crore by MHADA; stock falls 6%

Maharashtra’s housing body, MHADA, has accused HDIL’s subsidiary, Guruashish Construction, of illegally selling land chunks to other companies. This, along with, failing to build 3,000 flats for a redevelopment project in Goregaon suburb of Mumbai, according to a report in The Times of India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra’s housing body, MHADA, has accused HDIL’s subsidiary, Guruashish Construction, of illegally selling land chunks to other companies. This, along with, failing to build 3,000 flats for a redevelopment project in Goregaon suburb of Mumbai, according to a report in The Times of India.

Shares of HDIL fell around 6 percent intraday, but soon cut some of its losses, after media reports emerged regarding a fraud of Rs 1,200 crore.

Maharashtra’s housing body, MHADA, has accused HDIL’s subsidiary, Guruashish Construction, of illegally selling land chunks to other companies. This, along with, failing to build 3,000 flats for a redevelopment project in Goregaon suburb of Mumbai, according to a report in The Times of India.

“Guruashish Construction also did not rehabilitate any of the 672 tenants of the chawl, who were to get new houses under an agreement signed a decade ago,” the report further stated. The project, spread over 10 acres in the vicinity is reportedly estimated at Rs 1,200 crore.

The company currently is before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency.

However, the management, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, assured that every outstanding due to the body will be covered in the NCLT resolution.

It clarified that the subsidiary was admitted under NCLT in April 2017 and that there has been a delay in handing over units to MHADA. But, the company has enough assets to ensure completion of projects and will give a resolution plan to NCLT in the next 15-20 days.

