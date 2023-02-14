 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC stock has all Buy ratings except one. Why does Nuvama say Hold?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

Merger narrative will drive the stock price, as per Nuvama. "Historically, entities that have merged have traded at a discount to the merger ratio," according to its latest report

Housing Development Finance Corporation will be merged with HDFC Bank soon.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC), which will be merged with HDFC Bank soon, has all 'Buy' ratings expect one, according to Moneycontrol's Analyst Tracker for January.

Nuvama Institutional Equities is the only firm with a 'Hold' rating on the stock. HDFC has total 26 calls on it and 25 of them are 'Buy' ratings.

The merger narrative will drive the stock price, as per Nuvama. "Historically, entities that have merged have traded at a discount to the merger ratio," it explained in a report dated February 2.