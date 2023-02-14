HDFC stock has all Buy ratings except one. Why does Nuvama say Hold?

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC), which will be merged with HDFC Bank soon, has all 'Buy' ratings expect one, according to Moneycontrol's Analyst Tracker for January.

Nuvama Institutional Equities is the only firm with a 'Hold' rating on the stock. HDFC has total 26 calls on it and 25 of them are 'Buy' ratings.

The merger narrative will drive the stock price, as per Nuvama. "Historically, entities that have merged have traded at a discount to the merger ratio," it explained in a report dated February 2.

The firm has a target price of Rs 2,700 based on 2x book value FY25E versus 2.2x FY24E earlier. Currently, the stock is trading at P/B multiple of 2.59x at Rs 2718.75. Since HDFC is a key lender of housing finance, primarily focusing on retail housing, Nuvama Research believes that increased competition and slack in the mortgage market can lead to lower growth than the Street estimates.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Safran move forward in partnership for IMRH engine

Another key risk for the company is NPA (non performing asset) accretion due to increase in interest rates, it added. Risks aside, the company reported a strong set of Q3 numbers on February 2, with a healthy 13 percent increase in its net profit. Net profit came in at Rs 3,690.80 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 3,260.69 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Also Read: Contrarian Calls | Adani Ports faces investors' wrath after Hindenburg report, but finds favour with analysts The lender's net interest income also rose by 13 percent to Rs 4,840 crore for the December quarter from Rs 4,284 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22. The strong financial performance along with the company's thrust on affordable housing loans continues to keep analysts bullish on the stock. The consensus Street target price for the stock is Rs 3,096.38. Meanwhile, the merger with HDFC Bank is expected to be completed by July 2023 for which the merger ratio is 42 shares of HDFC Bank (face value of Re 1 each) for 25 shares of HDFC Ltd​. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​

